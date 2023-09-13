Explosive Device Detonated by Drone in Ecuadorian Maximum Security Prison: Authorities Take Swift Action

Explosive device introduced by drone neutralized at maximum security prison in Ecuador

The Intervention and Rescue Group (GIR) of the National Police of Ecuador successfully detonated an explosive device that was introduced by a drone into the La Roca maximum security prison in the city of Guayaquil, according to Ecuador’s Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata. The authorities were alerted to the arrival of the explosive earlier in the day and immediately activated protocols to neutralize the threat. The GIR managed to disconnect the device’s power source and rendered it harmless.

In a video released by Zapata, the drone can be seen exploding on the roof of the prison. The minister also shared photographs of seized items, including firearms. The La Roca prison is known as a high-security facility where Adolfo Macías, also known as “Fito” and believed to be the leader of the Los Choneros gang, was transferred in August.

President Guillermo Lasso had justified the transfer at the time as a measure to protect citizens and other detainees. However, last week Macías obtained a court ruling to be returned to the lower-security Guayaquil Regional Prison. On Tuesday, it was confirmed that Macías had been returned to the penitentiary center, despite the disagreement of the executive branch.

Minister of Government Henry Cucalón expressed the government’s disagreement with the court’s decision, emphasizing the importance of a unified stance against organized crime. The return of Macías to a lower-security facility raises concerns about the potential for increased violence and criminal activity.

The incident at La Roca prison comes against the backdrop of ongoing concerns about the state of Ecuador’s prisons. In May 2022, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights issued a statement highlighting the alarming levels of violence in the country’s correctional facilities. Over a year and a half, 390 murders were recorded in Ecuador’s prisons, indicating a pressing need for improved security measures and efforts to combat organized crime within the system.