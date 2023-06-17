RCS: Cairo, international investors are asking to tighten their belts

RCS, international investors vote negative on Cairo’s salary after resistance to presidency

After having registered a strong dissent from international funds regarding his reconfirmation as chairman of the listed Cairo Communication, also the past and future salaries of Urbano Cairo, of the RCS board of directors chaired and led by him and of his managers big international investors didn’t like them much. This can be found out by reading the minutes of the meeting of 8 May of the Corriere della Sera publishing group called, among other things, to approve the 2022 budget.

Well if the budget passed to a “Bulgarian” majority, this was not the case for item 2 on the agenda, the “Report on remuneration and remuneration policy”, divided between a first part relating to the fees expected in 2023 and a second relating to those paid last year, totaling 6.1 million euro. The report was prepared by the internal committee of the board of directors chaired by Federica Caimi.

