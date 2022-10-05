Home Business Real estate: house prices down 1% in the third quarter
House prices in Italy fell in the third quarter of the year, reaching a decline of 1% to an average of 1,808 euro / m². So idealistic, according to which house prices remain positive, however, with an increase of 1.1% compared to the third quarter of 2021,

according to the Research Department of idealista, a leading real estate portal for technological development. “Prices of

homes recorded a downward trend after the summer months, which, however, is premature to directly link to the increase in mortgage rates “commented Vincenzo De Tommaso, head of the Idealist Studies Office according to which” however, after the record levels reached at between the end of last year and the beginning of 2022,

there is a trend towards a slowdown in demand, while on the price front there is still a positive trend in the main markets such as Milan, Naples, Bologna, Turin and Rome. It is plausible that we will return to a multi-speed market, where areas with greater demand-on-supply pressure may ignore rate hikes as they have enough demand to absorb other price increases, while in those areas where the ratio between supply and demand is more balanced, the increase in rates could physiologically have an impact on housing prices ”.

