How to understand if a city really offers the possibility of reaching the services that citizens need in less than 15 minutes. Or how successful the next song by a particular artist will be. And again, how to plan crops and harvests on small farms by reducing costs and increasing productivity. Laboratories are trying to answer these and many other questions concerning the future of the planet and of those who live there Sony Csl Paris e Sony Csl Romewhich on the occasion of Maker Make they will showcase many of the projects they are developing. Here are some of the most interesting.

City 15 minutes – Following the theories of scientist Carlos Moreno that individuals should be able to reach the services they need in less than 15 minutes by cycling or walking, Sony Csl has developed the platform that is able to verify how much cities really adhere to this concept. A platform that maps urban areas leverages open data on city services, anonymized data on the movement of individuals and routing algorithms

Artis – An interface powered by artificial intelligence, to make the whole process of reading and understanding texts more customizable, in order to help children with learning disabilities to understand them without too much effort.

Face to face – An installation that allows you to explore the space of human faces starting from a photo of your face and, thanks to the interaction with artificial intelligence, draw and modify the representation of faces.

Foremusic – It is a system to study with the help of AI if the success of a song can be predicted and if the key factors of popularity in the music industry can be determined, using the big data of the most important streaming platforms.

Robotics for microfarms – Made by the Sony CSL sustainability team, it seeks new technological solutions to create a more sustainable society by focusing on young farmers starting small farms across Europe. Thanks to the “cablebot” which was jointly developed by Iaac / FabLab Barcelona and Sony Csl, a camera captures daily images of the plants and helps the farmer to predict when they will be ready for harvest and what space will be the portion of space to be available for new plantations, allowing cost reduction and productivity increase.