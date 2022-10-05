Zlatan Ibrahimovic visits Silvio Berlusconi in his villa in Arcore: here is the shot published on social media by the Milan striker

It always makes a certain effect to see Zlatan Ibrahimovic e Silvio Berlusconi together. The Swedish striker visited the President of Monza in his villa in Arcore, making it public through a photo posted on Twitter. “History cannot be erased … and the future is still to be written …”, wrote Ibra.

In addition, there are also short statements of theirs that appeared in an Instagram story. “A curious guy from Tik Tok asked me ‘what does Ibra do with you? And I said’ I want to teach Ibra how to run a business‘”, he said. Berlusconi. Nice the reply of Ibrahimovic: “And I want to teach Berlusconi to play football”. Milan, today’s top news: Champions League eve and Leao’s words.

October 4, 2022 (change October 4, 2022 | 23:16)

