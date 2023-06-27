Home » Real estate: prices are falling more than ever – even in top cities
Business

Real estate: prices are falling more than ever – even in top cities

by admin
Real estate: prices are falling more than ever – even in top cities

Nervousness is growing on the German real estate market. Because the prices for residential real estate in Germany fell by an average of 6.8 percent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. As reported by the Federal Statistical Office, this was the sharpest decline in residential real estate prices compared to the same quarter of the previous year since the start of the time series in 2000. Compared to the final quarter of 2022, residential real estate was 3.1 percent cheaper on average. Now there are fears that the correction may not be over after all – even if it is probably a temporary phenomenon in certain regions.

See also  Stock market podcast: The next hope after the iPhone - that brings the Vision Pro for the Apple share

You may also like

From the analysis of cell phone data, this...

Heating law: The FDP and Greens interpret the...

Government, extended social bonus for bills. Stricter highway...

It is rumored that UBS (UBS.US) plans to...

Energy – NRW wants quick solution for industrial...

Russian crisis, Biden fixes and calls Meloni. Official...

Market Talks – episode dated 27.06.2023

152׸ֱֿ ǫ̈̄16ֺϷʵЩͻơ–

Lindner on the “Weimar Triangle”: Poland demands a...

In the age of AI, how much will...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy