Real Madrid: Ancelotti-Zidane white revolution. ‘Zizou brings Mbappe’

Zidane, Ancelotti, Mbappè and the rumors about Real Madrid (photo Lapresse)

Real Madrid, Carlo Ancelotti next coach of Brazil

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid will say goodbye for the second time. But perhaps in 12 months and not immediately, let’s go in order. In Brazil they have no doubts: the Italian coach will be the new technical commissioner of the Seleçao taking the baton from the interim coach Ramon Menezes who is leading the post-divorce national team with Tite (who had announced his farewell for some time and kept his promise after the elimination in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar against Croatia). According to what filters from South America, Ednaldo Rodrigues, number one of the Brazilian football federation should make the announcement by the end of June, theoretically Carletto will take the lead of the Seleçao from June 2024 (the mission however is clear: to win the 2026 World Cup which will be played between the United States, Mexico and Canada) even if someone hypothesizes from January (double role for six months?). In any case, there would be another 12 months for him as Real Madrid manager.

Zidane returns to Real Madrid as manager? Zizou key for Mbappe? Rumors

In the meantime some rumors coming from Spain – from the Madrid sports journal As – we return to talk about the return of Zinedine Zidane. As a coach? At the moment we are actually talking about the former number 21 of Juventus in the role of manager. Zizou is seen as Real’s secret weapon to speed up the arrival of Kylian Mbappè from PSG already this year: the French national striker has made it clear in recent days that he will not renew his contract expiring in 2024. In 12 months he could land on a free transfer, now you have to move from Paris Saint Germain who seems unwilling to give discounts for a player who paid around 180 million at the time. Can he really bear the costs of a coup from a thousand and one nights in the summer (with an annexed princely signing) after having already concluded the€100m signing of midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund?

Real Madrid sign Joselu after Benzema’s farewell

Meanwhile Real Madrid, after saying goodbye to Karim Benzema (14 seasons in the merengue shirt) who signed a dream contract at Al-Ittihad, announces theJoselu’s signing as new striker. But the 33-year-old Spanish national team player and now ex Espanyol looks like a side shot. Will Mbappè be Benzema’s heir? Kylian must be remembered that, beyond the difficult operation to bring him in immediately, despite being a total player in attack he seems more like a second striker. This is why heavy names continue to circulate in Madrid (Kane in primis, then Osimhen, Lukaku and Havertz), but also them from the cost of the tag no less important ….

