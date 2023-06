Sport editorial staff / CorriereTv

On 10 September 2000, by winning at Imola, Michael Schumacher reached Ayrton Senna’s record of 41 victories. At the press conference, the German, upon a specific question, bursts into tears. A completely opposite reaction to that experienced by Max Verstappen in Canada, where the Dutchman from Red Bull – impassive and without emotion – equaled the same record.

June 19, 2023 – Updated June 19, 2023 , 7:29 pm

