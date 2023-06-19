Captured for attempted murder in Neiva

In a police operation carried out in the center of the city, the Neiva Metropolitan Police managed to capture a man and a woman, who were wanted for the crimes of attempted homicide and illegal possession of weapons.

The detainees, identified as Geovanny Francisco Canacue Macias, 25 years old, and Kelly Johanna Cuéllar Plaza, 28 years old, were apprehended on Calle 3 with Carrera 4 thanks to a court order. The capture was carried out by uniformed officers from the FÉNIX Group of the National Police, in collaboration with the Attorney General’s Office, during surveillance and control activities.

According to the arrest warrant, these people are required by the Attorney General’s Office in connection with a case of attempted homicide and illegal possession of firearms that occurred on January 1, 2019. According to the victim, the arrested would be allegedly involved in the events.

After the capture, Geovanny and Kelly were made available to the corresponding prosecutor’s office. After validating their arrest and charging them with the aforementioned crimes before a guarantee control judge, it was decided that they would be subject to a home insurance measure in their respective places of residence.

Colonel Domingo Alfredo López Dales, commander of the Neiva Metropolitan Police, emphasized that control plans will continue to be implemented in different parts of the city with the aim of preventing any illegal activity. Likewise, he called on the public to collaborate by reporting in a timely manner to line 123 any suspicious person or activity within his jurisdiction.