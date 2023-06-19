Without Messi or Di María, world champions put on a show

Leandro Paredes.

With goals from Leandro Paredes y Christian Romerothe selection of Argentinacurrent world champion, prevailed this Monday 0-2 against the Indonesia in a friendly match played at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

Despite the notorious absences of Lionel Messi and Ángel di Maria, the Albiceleste dominated the entire duel and he did not hold back when it came to showing the level that has guaranteed him the world title six months ago, in a match for which all the tickets sold out in just five minutes.

Messi was released by coach Lionel Scaloni after shining in the first friendly in Beijing against Australia, while Di María and Nicolás Otamendi were also released from their commitment against Indonesia.

Thus, it fell to Julián Álvarez and Nicolás González the task of covering the gap for ’10’ in attack, while The big surprise of the night was the inclusion of Facundo Buonanotte in the starting elevenwho made his debut with the senior team.

Argentina did not disappoint. From the opening minutes, she put on a true show in front of the almost 60,000 spectators who were eager to see the world champions in action live and in full color.

The Argentines imposed a strong rhythm of play, although it was difficult for them to string together more risky plays and find the spaces to penetrate the closed Indonesian ranks.

Nicolás González had the first clear goal opportunity with a shot that ended up in the hands of Ari and the first goal for the Albiceleste was signed by Leandro Paredeswho opened the scoring in the 37th minute with a great goal from medium distance that made any save by the Indonesian goalkeeper impossible.

For the hosts, the first and only chance came late in the first half, as they opted to dig in to the last few meters of the pitch in an attempt to neutralize any Argentinian advance.

After the break, Indonesia returned to the pitch more determined, but the momentum did not last long. Argentina was hungry for goals.

Cristian Romero increased the lead on the scoreboard in minute 55 with a precise header from a Lo Celso corner and sealed the victory for the world champions.

In the final stretch, Garnacho and Álvarez had the opportunity to add a little more to the Albiceleste tally, but it was prevented by goalkeeper Ari, the best of the match for the Indonesian team.

Argentina lived up to the expectations of the Indonesian fans, who had gathered at the gates of the stadium and in the rain for hours before the start of the game.

It was the last FIFA date for the Argentine team before the start of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, in which The world champion will debut in September against Ecuador.

– Datasheet:

0. Indonesia: Ernando Ari Sutaryadi; Asnawi Bahar, Jordi Amat, Elkan Baggott; Rizky Ridho Ramadhani, Ivar Jenner, Marc Klok, Marselino Ferdinan, Shayne Pattynama (m.50, Pratama Arhan), Dimas Drajad (m.50, Dendy Sulistyawan), Rafael Struick (m.64, Witan Sulaeman).

Entrenador: Shin Tae-yong.

2. Argentina: Emiliano Martinez; Nahuel Molina, Christian Rosemary, Germain Pezzella, Facundo Medina (m.60, Marcos Acuna); Exequiel Palacios (Thiago Ezequiel Almada), Facundo Buonanotte (74, Lucas Ocampos), Leandro Paredes (84, Guido Rodriguez), Giovani Lo Celso; Julian Alvarez (m. 84. Giovanni Pablo Simeone) and Nicholas Gonzalez (m. 61, Alexander Garnacho).

Coach: Lionel Scaloni.

Goals: 0-1, m.38: Leandro Paredes. 0-2, m.55: Cristian Romero.

Referee: Malaysian Mohamad Usaid Bin Jamal, assisted by his compatriots Mohamad Mu’azi Bin Zainal and Nadziran Bin Eziz.

Incidents: friendly match played at the Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta before some 60,000 spectators. EFE

