The turnover of Lamborghini

Lamborghini in 2022 exceeded 2 billion in turnover for the first time in its historywith a 56% increase in operating profit compared to 2021. In fact, turnover stands at 2.38 billion euros, an increase of 22% compared to 2021. If you compare it to 2017, it more than doubled.

The operating margin reaches 25.9%, with a result of 614 million euros, or 56% more than the record of 2021. 2022 also represents the fifth consecutive year in which the operating margin recorded growing numbers, another historic milestone for the company from Sant ‘Agatha Bolognese.

Record of delivered vehicles

Touched in 2022 on historic record of car deliveries: 9,233, with an increase in all macro-regions of the world. In Asia there was a +14%, in America +10% and finally Emea +7% compared to 2021.

The United States is confirmed in first place overall (2721 cars delivered, +10% compared to the previous year), followed by China (1018 cars delivered, +9% vs. 2021), Germany (808 cars delivered, +14% vs. previous year), the United Kingdom (650 cars delivered, +15% vs. previous year) and Japan (546 cars delivered, +22% compared to the previous year).

As for the models, it consolidates the success of the Super SUV Urus (5367 models delivered, +7% compared to 2021), followed by an important increase of Huracán (3113 models delivered, +20% compared to 2021) and Aventador with 753 models delivered, which reached the end of its production in September 2022.

No Bag for Lamborghini

Despite the results, the CEO at Lamborghini, Stephan Winkelmanndenied that Lamborghini will go public while announcing a employee bonus. The presentation has been confirmed by the end of the decade of four new models, an all-electric one in 2028: a GT 2+2, “which is currently missing from the range” and which will be built on the same line as the Urus.

“Lamborghini – Winkelmann said again – is about to launch the plan worth 2.5-2.6 billion euros on environmental sustainability spread between now and the end of the decade. In 2029 the will also arrive new fully electric Urus, which in 2024 will be preceded by the plug-in hybrid version of the current model. As for the 2035 target, when internal combustion engines should be banned, the Sant’Agata company is currently awaiting a definitive decision from the European Union “to decide which horse to bet on”.

From a strictly technical point of view, the battery weight problem is under the lens of the technicians of Sant’Agata. “The new hybrid Aventador – assures the CEO – will have the best power-to-weight ratio on the market”. For the rest, concluded Winkelmann, “software solutions are being studied that make the car manageable”.