Record number of travelers expected at Fort Lauderdale and Miami airports during Christmas and New Year’s travel season

The Christmas and New Year’s travel season is set to kick off this Friday, with the airports in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, South Florida, expected to see a record number of travelers, according to local reports.

Telemundo 51, a network based in the Miami area and its surroundings, has warned travelers to heed useful tips and warnings offered by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in order to avoid problems and facilitate the travel process.

Between December 21 and January 6, an estimated 2.6 million travelers are expected to pass through Miami International Airport. Already, there has been an increase in waiting times at security checkpoints, highlighting the importance of planning ahead for the trip.

Passengers have stressed the importance of arriving at the airport on time to avoid long lines and speed up TSA inspection. However, unforeseen delays can still cause inconvenience, as experienced by Ricardo García, who reported a delay of one hour at the airport, compared to the usual 10-minute wait.

The TSA has reminded passengers to educate themselves about items prohibited on airplanes, such as shoes with liquid in the heel that exceed the 3.4 ounce restriction for liquids in carry-on luggage. There have also been instances of the TSA seizing knives, sharp key chains, tools, and firearms in carry-on suitcases in the past.

Humphrey Montoya, a TSA representative, reported that 86 firearms have been found at checkpoints this year and urged travelers to exercise caution in this regard. Additionally, passengers were advised to enroll in the TSA PreCheck program, available at 200 airports, to enjoy benefits such as keeping their shoes, belts, and jackets on, and leaving their computer in their suitcase.