Record Number of Vehicles Travelling Between Zhuhai, Hong Kong, and Macao During Summer Vacation

Record High Number of Vehicles Entering and Exiting Zhuhai Port in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area

With the implementation of the “Macao cars traveling northward” and “Hong Kong cars going northward” policies, the flow of resource elements in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area has accelerated, leading to a surge in summer travel to Hong Kong and Macao. The Macao port is experiencing a high level of inbound and outbound vehicle flow, with a record-breaking number of vehicles entering and exiting Zhuhai’s summer vacation with Hong Kong and Macao.

As of August 19, the total number of passenger vehicles entering and exiting Zhuhai has exceeded 1 million, averaging more than 20,000 vehicles per day. This represents an 83% increase in customs clearance volume compared to the same period in 2019, marking a record high for this time in history.

Gongbei Port, known for its convenient transportation, has become one of the preferred ports for the entry and exit of vehicles with dual license plates from Guangdong and Macao. Since July, Gongbei Customs has inspected and released approximately 380,000 cross-border passenger vehicles, surpassing other ports in Zhuhai in terms of the number of passenger vehicles inspected and released.

The Zhuhai Highway Port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, the only highway port facing Hong Kong on the west bank of the Pearl River, has also experienced a significant increase in customs clearance volume. Since July, the number of passenger vehicle clearances has reached nearly 370,000, twice the amount compared to the same period in 2019. About 60% of passenger car customs clearance takes place at this port.

Furthermore, Hengqin Port has inspected and released approximately 250,000 passenger vehicles since July, with about 70% of them being vehicles with a single license plate from Macao.

To manage the peak of vehicle customs clearance during the summer, Gongbei Customs has continuously optimized its service and management process. By utilizing intelligent equipment, the customs has enabled one-time parking of vehicles and self-check customs clearance throughout the entire process. Real-time monitoring of vehicle customs clearance has also been implemented to handle peak hours at different ports, ensuring smooth travel during the daily peak hours at Gongbei Port, morning and evening commuting peaks at Hengqin Port, and the peak of returning to Hong Kong and Macao on Sunday nights.

These efforts aim to promote high-quality connectivity in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and facilitate the increasing flow of vehicles between Zhuhai, Hong Kong, and Macao.

