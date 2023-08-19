COMME des GARÇONS HOMME and PORTER Collaborate to Launch New Bag Collection

COMME des GARÇONS HOMME and PORTER Collaborate to Launch New Bag Series

In an exciting collaboration, COMME des GARÇONS’ branch brand, COMME des GARÇONS HOMME, has joined forces with the well-known Japanese bag brand, PORTER, to create a new line of bags.

The joint series features two Japanese-made bags, each offering its own unique style and functionality. The first bag is an everyday shoulder bag, crafted from 100% polyester. It boasts adjustable shoulder straps, a top zip opening, an interior pocket, and a front zip pocket. The bag is available in two versatile colors – black and dark green – both complemented by silver iron hooks and loops.

The second bag in the series is a tactical chest bag, also made from 100% polyester and offered in black and dark green. It showcases a detachable shoulder strap, a top zip opening, two interior pockets, and a front zip pocket. While visually distinct, both bags share similar features and color palettes.

The COMME des GARÇONS HOMME x PORTER co-branded bags are now available on the official website of Dover Street Market. The shoulder bag is priced at $375, while the chest bag carries a price tag of $475. Interested individuals can visit the website to make a purchase.

This collaboration between COMME des GARÇONS HOMME and PORTER brings together their respective expertise in fashion and bag design. By merging their creative visions, they have created a collection that seamlessly combines style and functionality, offering fashion-forward individuals a range of high-quality bags to choose from.

With the launch of this new bag series, COMME des GARÇONS HOMME and PORTER continue to push boundaries and innovate in the fashion industry. Their collaborative efforts not only showcase their commitment to delivering exceptional products but also demonstrate the power of partnerships in creating unique and sought-after items.

Fashion enthusiasts and bag lovers alike should not miss out on the opportunity to own one of these exclusive COMME des GARÇONS HOMME x PORTER bags. Head over to the Dover Street Market website now to secure your own iconic piece from this remarkable collaboration.

