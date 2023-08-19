Xtep Brand: Leading the Charge in Chinese Marathon Running

Title: Xtep Brand Helps Break Chinese Marathon Record and Leads Running Shoe Industry

Date: August 19, 2023

Netease Sports reported on August 19 that the “World Running Shoes China Xtep” Xtep brand strategic upgrade results conference was held at the Great Wall of Beijing. In less than a year since the release of the “world-class Chinese running shoes” strategy, Xtep has achieved remarkable results.

During the conference, several renowned figures from various fields witnessed the event. This includes Duan Shijie, the former chairman of the Chinese Athletics Association, Bao Mingxiao, dean of the China Sports Policy Research Institute of Beijing Sport University, Gao Shan, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Athletics Association, and Wang Yi, an expert in China‘s manned spaceflight engineering, among others.

The highlight of the conference was the breaking of the Chinese marathon record, which had remained unbroken for over 15 years. He Jie, wearing Xtep’s domestic running shoes, shattered the record in the spring of 2023, completing the marathon in an impressive 2 hours, 07 minutes, and 30 seconds. This achievement marked a significant milestone for Chinese running shoes as they took over the international marathon stage.

Xtep’s commitment to creating world-class Chinese running shoes has propelled the brand to lead the Chinese road running market. As of July 31, 2023, Xtep has helped 60 Chinese athletes win 292 marathon championships, including 17 IAAF label event championships in the past year alone.

Wang Yi, an expert in China‘s manned spaceflight engineering and aerospace instructor, expressed his admiration for Xtep’s achievements. He stated that the spirit of spaceflight aligns with Xtep’s commitment to sports research and development, both achieving world-class standards in their respective fields.

A significant contributor to Xtep’s success is their new generation “championship running shoes,” which have become the epitome of racetrack excellence. Ding Shuibo, chairman and CEO of Xtep Group, emphasized the importance of long-termism and differentiation in achieving the brand’s strategic goals. Xtep’s focus on professional fields and its investment in cutting-edge research and development have positioned it as a professional brand in the running business.

With the projected increase in mass and core runners in China, the market size for running shoes is set to reach the hundreds of billions. Dr. Bao Mingxiao, dean of the China Policy Research Institute of Beijing Sport University, believes that Xtep’s development history provides a valuable example for other Chinese companies. He emphasized the importance of selecting the right track for deep cultivation and increasing scientific and technological research and development.

Running’s popularity in China has soared, leading to a rapidly growing sports industry known as the “golden track.” Xtep has capitalized on this trend by not only improving the construction of the running ecosystem but also encouraging more Chinese people to embrace running. The brand has sponsored over 1,000 marathons since 2007 and established numerous running clubs and groups dedicated to serving runners.

To commemorate the brand’s achievements, Xtep brand CEO Tian Zhong and Xtep brand spokesperson Wang Hedi embarked on a symbolic marathon torch relay from Athens, the origin of the marathon, to deliver the torch to Beijing Simatai. They lit up the Great Wall, signifying the success of the “World Running Shoes China Xtep” strategy and further solidifying Xtep’s position as a leading brand in the running shoe industry.

Source: Netease Sports

