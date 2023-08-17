Redcare Pharmacy CEO threatens federal government lawsuit

In order to make his proposal palatable to politicians, Heinrich spoke to WirtschaftsWoche about initiating a neutral educational campaign for e-prescriptions at his own expense: “We would support the federal government in introducing e-prescriptions and do educational work,” he explains. According to Heinrich, the campaign could run completely independently of one’s own interests. He can even imagine working with former adversaries on this: “We would explain all redemption methods objectively, and we would be happy to do so in cooperation with the stationary pharmacies. I can even imagine using the red pharmacy A in such a campaign.”

