Home » Redcare Pharmacy CEO threatens federal government lawsuit
Business

Redcare Pharmacy CEO threatens federal government lawsuit

by admin
Redcare Pharmacy CEO threatens federal government lawsuit

In order to make his proposal palatable to politicians, Heinrich spoke to WirtschaftsWoche about initiating a neutral educational campaign for e-prescriptions at his own expense: “We would support the federal government in introducing e-prescriptions and do educational work,” he explains. According to Heinrich, the campaign could run completely independently of one’s own interests. He can even imagine working with former adversaries on this: “We would explain all redemption methods objectively, and we would be happy to do so in cooperation with the stationary pharmacies. I can even imagine using the red pharmacy A in such a campaign.”

See also  Intesa Sanpaolo beats estimates and raises targets for 2023

You may also like

Cuban Banks Offer 6% Discount for Electronic Payments...

From Sicily to Aosta, this is how companies...

Calls for Reduction or Exemption of Stamp Duty...

ETF: This is how much you have to...

Gasoline Prices Surge in Puerto Rico, Regular Hits...

Resolution 7 of 07/25/2023 – Renewal of the...

The Call for Stamp Duty Reduction or Exemption...

How Lisa Paus is slowing down the economy...

Southeastern Grocers Shareholders Approve Sale to German Chain...

The rich will always be richer, 86 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy