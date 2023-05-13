Rejection of the upswing – is Germany slipping into recession after all?

Episode 262

The German economy got off to a weak start in the new year and the latest economic figures indicate that the situation is becoming even more gloomy. Exports are sputtering, the domestic economy is faltering. The two business journalists Dietmar Deffner and Holger Zschäpitz argue about whether the downturn is programmed.

