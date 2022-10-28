



Sina Digital News On the evening of October 27th, Redmi held a new product launch conference to release Note 12 series and Redmi Pad tablet, Xiaomi notebook Air 13 flipbook, Redmi giant screen TV X86, Redmi projector, Mijia washing and drying machine 12kg.

Redmi Note12 Pro: Four color schemes equipped with Sony IMX766

In terms of appearance design, the Redmi Note12 Pro has a thickness of 7.9mm and a weight of 187g, which is relatively thin and light. There are four color schemes: Qianmeng Xinghe, Mirror Porcelain White, Time Blue, and Midnight Black.

In reality, the Note 12 Pro series flexible straight screens come from three major domestic screen suppliers: Huaxing, Tianma, and Visionox. Using their latest pixel arrangement technology, Huaxing pearl arrangement, Tianma windmill arrangement, and Visionox tripod arrangement, All are arranged in a diamond-like manner, and the equivalent pixel density reaches 0.8.

At the same time, under the blessing of flexible OLED technology, the entire Note 12 Pro series also adopts advanced COP packaging, and the bottom frame of the screen is narrowed to 2.9mm. The entire Note 12 Pro series also has hardware-level low blue light, supports 1920Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, reduces strobe, and relieves visual fatigue at low brightness. It supports 16000-level dimming, and supports classic + paper eye protection modes.

In terms of performance experience, the world‘s first Dimensity 1080 high-efficiency processor is launched. It adopts TSMC’s 6nm advanced process, 2 x A78 + 6 x A55 octa-core CPU architecture, Mali-G68 GPU, and supports up to 200 million pixel cameras.

In terms of fluency optimization of the whole machine, the three core technologies of MIUI 13 focus computing, atomic memory, and liquid storage can effectively improve the resident ability of background applications, application startup speed, application installation speed, and decompression speed. Guarantee a smooth experience for 36 months, no lag.

The Redmi Note12 Pro image is a highlight this time, using the image combination of Sony IMX766 outsole sensor + OIS optical image stabilization.

At the same time, it also launched 5 film cameras: KC64, V-250, H-400, KP160, FC400.

Focusing on the characteristics of film effects, from the three aspects of color, grain and vignetting, according to the original RGB value of each pixel of the shooting picture, color adjustment, calculation and real-time generation of grain and vignetting effects are carried out to achieve the true restoration of film texture. At the same time, the film camera of Note 12 has also designed a special film frame for this purpose.

Note 12 Pro+: Samsung’s 200-megapixel Discovery Edition brings 210W second charge

Note 12 series also released Note 12 Pro+, a total of three color matching. Note 12 Pro+ is equipped with Samsung HPX 200 million pixel outsole ultra-clear main camera, supplemented by 7P lens, f/1.65 large aperture, ALD ultra-low reflection coating and OIS optical image stabilization.

In terms of charging, the Note 12 Pro+ is equipped with Xiaomi’s self-developed Pengpai P1 fast charging chip, 120W+5000mAh battery, which can be charged to 100% in 19 minutes.

In terms of screen, a flexible OLED straight screen is also used, all arranged in a drill-like manner.

This time, Redmi also based on the Note 12 Pro+ in-depth customization to create a Note 12 trendy version of YIBO EDITION, priced at 2599 yuan.

In particular, the trendy graffiti elements of Yibo are extracted, and skateboards, skateboards, YIBO, 85, helmets, and team flags are printed on the fuselage. Using the advanced version of the dual-image-text holographic suspension process, through the precise alignment of 1 million micro-images and 1 million micro-lenses, the “RACING” logo is magnified 150 times and suspended 10mm above the graffiti. The area of ​​the suspended pattern is the same as that of the previous generation. 10 times.

This time, the Note 12 Exploration Edition brings a 210W second-charging exploration version. Officials say that the mobile phone can be charged to 100% in just 9 minutes, and the mobile phone charging has entered the single-digit era.

Redmi Pad: All-metal body with Helio G99 processor

In addition to the Note 12 series, Remi’s first tablet Redmi Pad was released at this conference. Through special structural optimization, Redmi Pad hides the WiFi antenna in the rear camera cover, and realizes an all-metal body design. There are three colors: dark gray, silver, and smoky green.

At the same time, the front of the fuselage adopts a full-screen design with equal width on four sides, the frame width is 7.9mm, and the screen ratio is 85%.

Screen high-swipe is of great benefit to the improvement of fluency, and it has been very popular on mobile phones. For large-screen devices such as Pad, animation details will be enlarged, and high refresh rate is more important. Therefore, Redmi Pad is equipped with a 90Hz 2K high refresh screen.

At the same time, by changing the material ratio of the screen backlight lamp beads, Redmi Pad reduces the proportion of harmful blue light, and has passed the Rheinland hardware low blue light + SGS low visual fatigue certification (the first tablet). There are also two eye protection modes: classic eye protection + paper.



