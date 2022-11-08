Home Business Renault accelerates on the electric, listing in the second half of 2023 for the subsidiary Ampere
Business

Renault accelerates on the electric, listing in the second half of 2023 for the subsidiary Ampere

by admin
Renault accelerates on the electric, listing in the second half of 2023 for the subsidiary Ampere

MILANO – The French car manufacturer Renault announced that it plans to list its electric vehicle unit, Ampereon the stock market already in the second half of 2023. This was announced by the company that announced its intention to accelerate its partnership with the Chinese group Geely for the exploitation of its technological, manufacturing and research resources in the development of internal combustion engines and hybrid vehicles.

Winkelmann (Lamborghini): “Positive effects with stop to petrol engines. And from 2024 all models will have a plug-in version”

by Luca Piana

Renault stated that Ampere’s listing should take place on Euronext paris. The renault group will retain a “strong majority” and the support of potential key strategic investors such as qualcomm technologies. Renault noted that the new powertrain technology company with Geely would have a global turnover of 15 billion euros. “Today’s announcements are a new sign of the renault group team’s determination to prepare the company for the challenges and future opportunities generated by the transformation of our industry,” he said. Luca De MeoCEO at Renault.

See also  Piaggio Aero, new players on the track after the forfeit of the Italoscandian consortium

You may also like

BNP Paribas AM towards Net Zero of portfolio...

Spot gold is under pressure, and when the...

Eicma 2022: the center of the world of...

Lyft tumbles nearly 18%, profit margins drop, net...

Turin, the Poli bets 10 million on sustainability...

Green light of the EU to disburse the...

This winter, energy supply and stable prices have...

Pmi flagship of Made in Italy: 800 champions...

Usa, the three post-vote scenarios of the midterm...

Hedge Fund Manager Who Called Luckin’s Fraud Is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy