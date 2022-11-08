MILANO – The French car manufacturer Renault announced that it plans to list its electric vehicle unit, Ampereon the stock market already in the second half of 2023. This was announced by the company that announced its intention to accelerate its partnership with the Chinese group Geely for the exploitation of its technological, manufacturing and research resources in the development of internal combustion engines and hybrid vehicles.

Winkelmann (Lamborghini): “Positive effects with stop to petrol engines. And from 2024 all models will have a plug-in version” by Luca Piana

07 November 2022



Renault stated that Ampere’s listing should take place on Euronext paris. The renault group will retain a “strong majority” and the support of potential key strategic investors such as qualcomm technologies. Renault noted that the new powertrain technology company with Geely would have a global turnover of 15 billion euros. “Today’s announcements are a new sign of the renault group team’s determination to prepare the company for the challenges and future opportunities generated by the transformation of our industry,” he said. Luca De MeoCEO at Renault.