Renault Clio is updated: new and more hi-tech face Hybrid engines and there is diesel

Over 16 million units worldwide since 1990, five generations and a complete offer starting from the hybrid versions up to the increasingly rare diesels. The protagonist? The Renault Clio, the subject of the traditional mid-career restyling for the fifth series launched in 2019. Available to order in Italy from May and expected on the road from September, the French B-segment is renewed above all in the front with decisive lines and new extremely slim front headlights also led by the entrance set-up. At the center of the grille, now checkered and wider, is the Renault Nouvel’R logo, in brushed satin chrome. The rear bumper has been renewed, as have the light clusters, while the lower part of the bodywork is matt black in the first trim levels, glossy black in the Techno version and matt schist gray in the Esprit Alpine. If the dimensions have not changed aesthetically, starting from the length of 4,053 mm, the interiors have been revised thanks to the presence of sustainable materials and the absence of leather replaced by a mixed coated granular fabric.

The dashboard features a new 7″ or 10″ frameless digital display depending on the trim levels, combined with the Easy Link multimedia system as standard on all trim levels with wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Adas equipment is also growing, with 20 driving assistance devices. The engines of the old series have been confirmed: starting with the naturally aspirated 1.0 3-cylinder 65 bhp, 90 bhp 1.0 turbo. At the top is the full hybrid 1.6 liter E-Tech with 145 total horsepower. The 100 HP Blu dCi diesel version and the 100 HP LPG version remain in contrast to the B segment. Price lists not communicated but indicatively for less than 20 thousand euros.