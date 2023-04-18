Renault Clio restyling, new front and a little more technology

Listen to the audio version of the article

New front for the Renault Clio restyling, a model that anticipates the new stylistic course of the transalpine brand as highlighted by the front with the Renault Nouvel’R logo. Presented for the first time in 1990 and capable of selling 16 million units in its 33-year career, the Clio is updated in style and content, confirming one of the most complete ranges of engines where there is no shortage of full hybrid, diesel and LPG versions. Prices not communicated but indicatively starting from less than 20,000 euros.

Renault Clio 2024, dimensions

Available to order from May and expected in dealerships from September, the Clio restyling aesthetically confirms the dimensions of the previous version equal to 4,053 mm in length, 1,988 mm in width and 1,439 mm in height. Aesthetically, the French B segment is renewed especially in the front with decisive lines and new extremely thin LED headlights also from the entry level, also expected on the future Renault Captur restyling. At the center of the grille, now checkered and wider, is the Renault Nouvel’R logo, in brushed satin chrome. The rear bumper has also been renewed, as have the light clusters, while the lower part of the bodywork is matt black in the first trim levels, glossy black in the Techno version and matt schist gray in the Esprit Alpine.

Renault Clio interior

Climbing on board we find the environment already appreciated on the fifth series, with the novelty of the presence of sustainable materials and the absence of leather replaced by a mixed granular coated fabric (TEP) made up of fibers of biological origin and polyester fibers which they require less water and energy to dye than fibers colored with conventional processes. The seats are also new, specific for the Esprit Alpine trim level. The dashboard also arrives, which features a new 7″ or 10″ frameless digital display based on the trim levels, combined with the Easy Link multimedia system as standard on all trim levels with wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The system includes a reproduction of the navigation maps and offers personalized settings, depending on the driving modes and Multi-Sense settings. The Adas equipment is also growing, with 20 driving assistance devices.

Renault Clio engines

In the engine chapter, we start with the 65 horsepower 1.0 3-cylinder naturally aspirated, 90 hp 1.0 turbo and full hybrid E-Tech now with 145 horsepower. The 100 HP Blu dCi diesel version and the 100 HP LPG version remain in contrast with the C segment. Specifically, the E-Tech full hybrid version mounts a hybrid architecture, so-called “series-parallel”, which includes two electric motors (a 36 kW e-motor and a high-voltage starter of the Hsg – High-Voltage Starter Generator type – 18 kW) and a 69 kW (94 HP) 1.6-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine, associated with an intelligent multi-mode gearbox with clutchless dog clutch and a 1.2 kWh battery.