7
Now, it’s not as if Zuckerberg didn’t realize the importance of AI. After all, in his email to employees, he praises himself for the “largest single investment in advanced AI” that is built into every product. But his chatbot Galactica, which he presented two weeks before ChatGPT, failed so terribly that he had to take it offline again three days later.
See also GF Fund on the cusp of the storm: The trend of holding stocks is highly similar, and it has been falling for more than half of the past month – yqqlm