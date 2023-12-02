Home » Renault R5 electric, orders open
Business

Renault R5 electric, orders open

by admin
Renault R5 electric, orders open

Listen to the audio version of the article

The arrival of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is scheduled for February 26th, when it will be unveiled as a world premiere at the 2024 edition of the revived Geneva Motor Show. In the meantime, the French brand has revealed a series of details but above all it has opened up the possibility of pre-ordering the car thanks to the R5 R Pass. Let’s find out how it works.

Renault R5 R Pass

Do you want to be the first to drive the new electric Renault 5? Just go to the official website of the French manufacturer and purchase the R5 R Pass at a price of 150. R5 R Pass customers will have the opportunity to order the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric in preview, i.e. 10 days before orders open to the public, at the Renault dealer network. Those who place their order during this period of private sales will be among the first to have the car delivered as early as autumn 2024, thanks to the priority that will be given to the production of these vehicles in the ElectriCity Center – Douai plant in France. R5 R Pass holders will receive a free Renault 5 E-Tech Electric model after the reveal and will be able to access preview content and events related to Renault 5.

See also  The opening of the Beijing Stock Exchange will be more than 3 months, and the role of linking up and down will become more and more prominent |

You may also like

Investor René Benko: Insolvency proceedings opened – News

Faced with gangs, Haiti extends state of emergency

Criticism of the Federal Audit Office – “Gaps...

Elon Musk Announces Major Design Changes to X:...

Covid: 18-year-old died after vaccination, five investigated in...

Enhancing the inherent stability of the capital market...

Safespace: 18-year-old founder ensures a safe journey home

Motor insurance: Ivass, +7.5% in January. UNC: Alessandria,...

Several media reports – René Benko files for...

DR Automobiles lowers the prices of all models...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy