Renault R5 electric, orders open

The arrival of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric is scheduled for February 26th, when it will be unveiled as a world premiere at the 2024 edition of the revived Geneva Motor Show. In the meantime, the French brand has revealed a series of details but above all it has opened up the possibility of pre-ordering the car thanks to the R5 R Pass. Let’s find out how it works.

Renault R5 R Pass

Do you want to be the first to drive the new electric Renault 5? Just go to the official website of the French manufacturer and purchase the R5 R Pass at a price of 150. R5 R Pass customers will have the opportunity to order the Renault 5 E-Tech Electric in preview, i.e. 10 days before orders open to the public, at the Renault dealer network. Those who place their order during this period of private sales will be among the first to have the car delivered as early as autumn 2024, thanks to the priority that will be given to the production of these vehicles in the ElectriCity Center – Douai plant in France. R5 R Pass holders will receive a free Renault 5 E-Tech Electric model after the reveal and will be able to access preview content and events related to Renault 5.

