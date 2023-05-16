Renault, the hybrid coupé SUV arrives with the name of a fighter jet: Rafale

Listen to the audio version of the article

The third high-end SUV model from Renault arrives. After Austral, l’Espace (that is, the family version and size XL of Australe) the French house is preparing the launch of a coupé suv baptized Rafale. And the reference to Dassault Aviation’s multi-role fighter is not accidental. In fact, the choice of the name has its roots in the history of the French brand and in particular in its aeronautical past.

In fact, at the beginning of the last century, the Boulogne-Billancourt manufacturer produced engines not only for cars, but also for trains and airplanes. Furthermore, in 1933, Renault bought the Caudron aircraft manufacturer. Since then, all aircraft have been named after a wind: the first is the single-seater C460 which becomes the Rafale. And the new SUV coupé, coincidentally, will be unveiled on June 18 at the Le Bourget International Air Show.

Rafale, the debut is expected at the Le Bourget Air Show

Therefore, as if to underline its ties with aeronautics, Renault has chosen the largest aeronautical fair in the world to present the new Rafale as a world preview which, in fact, will make its debut at the International Aeronautics and Space Show in Le Bourget, just outside Paris. The new SUV coupé follows the market debut of both the Austral and the Espace and will thus complete the range of models that are developed on the CMF-CD platform as well as strengthen Renault’s offensive in the medium-large sized car sector . According to the first rumors, a high-performance sports variant is already planned.

The French House has not yet released detailed information, but only the name of the model and a teaser photo which shows the silhouette. Not confirmed, but taken for granted, the kinship also aesthetically with Arcana and Espace and therefore the use of the CMF-CD platform and full and mild hybrid electrified powertrains