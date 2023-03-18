According to current plans, the federal government wants to cover 80 percent of the country’s electricity consumption with renewable energies by 2030. Not only the energy industry has doubts that this can succeed. Across all sectors, 92 percent of those responsible for the company are calling for the expansion to be pushed even harder and, above all, in a more targeted manner.

Around two thirds criticize the lack of transparency with regard to the status quo and specific measures to achieve climate protection goals. These are the results of a current study by the management consultancy Horváth, for which 100 top executives of large…