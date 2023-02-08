Home Business Renhe Technology (08140) released its interim results and the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$12.048 million, a year-on-year decrease of 1.89%|Renhe Technology_Sina Finance_Sina.com
People and technology(08140) announced the interim results for the six months ended December 31, 2022. During the period, the group achieved HK$52.496 million in revenue, a year-on-year decrease of 3.51%; the profit attributable to shareholders was HK$12.048 million, a year-on-year decrease of 1.89%; The basic profit was HK1.51 cents.

According to the announcement, the decrease in revenue was mainly due to the decrease in the number of new projects and customers during the period.

