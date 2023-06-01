Replacement obligation: millions of heaters will reach the legal maximum age in 2024

1.9 million oil heaters and 2.1 million gas heaters in German residential buildings could need to be replaced next year – they were installed more than 30 years ago. The CDU sees this as a signal to the Economics Minister.

In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

According to the federal government, around four million oil and gas heating systems in residential buildings in Germany will reach the age of the statutory replacement obligation of 30 years in the coming year alone. The CDU sees this as a signal to the Economics Minister.

RAccording to the federal government, four million oil and gas heating systems in residential buildings in Germany will reach the age of the statutory replacement requirement of 30 years in the coming year alone. According to a response from the federal government to a letter from the Union faction, around 1.9 million oil heaters and 2.1 million gas heaters exceed the age limit in the previous Building Energy Act, the newspaper reports “Augsburg General“.

However, the federal government explained that only a part of it actually had to be replaced due to numerous exceptions in the law.

also read Dispute over heating law

Union energy expert Andreas Jung warned of a rush to new oil and gas heating systems in the event of further ambiguity about the reform of the building energy law in view of the high numbers. The large number of old heating systems shows the extent of the need for action and the uncertainty of a large number of residential property owners and tenants. “(Economics Minister) Robert Habeck now has to get down to the basics of his heating plans, just turning a few screws in the heating design is not enough,” warned Jung

The legislative plans for more climate protection in buildings have caused a lot of discord over the past few weeks. Habeck (Greens) is now ready to talk about important adjustments and wants to explore compromise lines in the Building Energy Act with MPs from the SPD, Greens and FDP on Tuesday. His new state secretary, Philipp Nimmermann, will also start work after Pentecost.

also read

Time is running out to bring the draft law, which was initially blocked by the FDP, to the Bundestag. The next session week starts on June 12th. If possible before the summer break, the set of rules, also known as the Heating Act, should be passed by Parliament.

The plans aim that from the beginning of 2024 every newly installed heating system will at least 65 percent with green energy must be operated. Alternatively, you can also switch to climate-neutral heat from a heating network. The switch should be socially cushioned, there should be transitional periods and hardship regulations.

also read

There could be adjustments to the start date, for example. Instead of applying to all buildings from January 1, 2024, the beginning could initially only apply to new buildings. More time could be given for old buildings. There is also some leeway with the approved heaters, for example with the further use of wood or wood pellets. Openness to technology is an important requirement of the FDP. Even more importance could now be attached to district heating, especially in the cities where the development is dense.

You can listen to our WELT podcasts here In order to display embedded content, your revocable consent to the transmission and processing of personal data is required, since the providers of the embedded content as third-party providers require this consent [In diesem Zusammenhang können auch Nutzungsprofile (u.a. auf Basis von Cookie-IDs) gebildet und angereichert werden, auch außerhalb des EWR]. By setting the switch to “on”, you agree to this (which can be revoked at any time). This also includes your consent to the transfer of certain personal data to third countries, including the USA, in accordance with Art. 49 (1) (a) GDPR. You can find more information about this. You can withdraw your consent at any time via the switch and via privacy at the bottom of the page.

“Kick-off” is WELT’s daily news podcast. The most important topic analyzed by WELT editors and the dates of the day. Subscribe to the podcast at Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts or directly by RSS-Feed.