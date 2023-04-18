Report: Apple allows sideloading of apps with iOS 17

The company reacts to new competition rules in the EU. They envisage opening up Apple’s app ecosystem in favor of third-party providers.

Apple will very likely present iOS 17 in addition to a new version of macOS at the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) starting on June 5. How Bloomberg reported that Apple is planning an important innovation for its smartphone OS that breaks with a principle of previous iOS history: iOS 17 should allow the installation of apps Allow sideloading.

What kind of Androiduser is a feature that has been known for years, opens up completely new possibilities for iPhone owners and developers of iOS apps. Sideloading refers to the installation of apps from sources other than an official app store. Specifically, sideloading allows an app’s installation package to be loaded onto a mobile device from any source, such as a website, computer, or external storage, and then installed.

Apple bows to new EU rules

Apple had always rejected this path, citing security concerns as the reason. In fact, sideloading is also often used by cybercriminals to trick users into installing malware-infected apps on their smartphones and tablets. The completely closed app system of iOS has also allowed Apple to control any app sales by developers using the Apple App Store.

However, new competition rules from the European Union, which will come into force next year, restrict such closed systems. According to the report, with the introduction of sideloading, Apple would ultimately only meet the new requirements for the European market. They are intended to facilitate access for third parties to the Apple ecosystem.

In addition to iOS 17, Apple is likely to unveil iPadOS 17 at WWDC 2023, as well as new versions of its other operating systems such as watchOS. There is also speculation about an AR/VR headset from Apple.