Representation of workers – why do we still need unions, Pierre-Yves Maillard? – News

More wages, more pensions and finally equality: that’s what the unions are loudly demanding. Their problem: the number of members has been falling for years, the wage gap is widening and inflation has caused real wages to shrink by 1.9 percent last year. How can unions enforce their demands? How big is your political influence? And what is different abroad? Responses from the President of the Swiss Trade Union Confederation, Pierre-Yves Maillard.



Pierre-Yves Maillard (54) has been President of the Swiss Trade Union Confederation (SGB) since May 2019. The Vaud native sat in the National Council for the SP from 1999 to 2004. He then served as Director of Health and Welfare in the canton of Vaud until May 2019. From 2004 to 2008, Maillard was also Vice President of SP Switzerland. Since 2019 he has been back in the National Council for the SP.

SRF News: Today is the first of May – does it still do anything for employees in Switzerland?

Pierre-Yves Maillard: Absolutely, May 1st is August 1st of the world of work. There aren’t many public holidays when people come together to discuss work – and that’s worldwide. May Day also has an integrative character. Trade unions are important because employees cannot fight for their working conditions on their own, we are needed for that. That also makes the day so special.

We have had a real wage loss for two years. Have the unions failed?

Those were extraordinary years, especially the last one. Salary negotiations are always in autumn. Nobody could have foreseen that there would be a war in Ukraine. This has led to brutal inflation. Last year we fought successfully for higher wages in various sectors, for example in the construction sector. We were able to almost completely compensate for inflation – not everywhere, but in many places. We always demand full compensation for inflation, but unfortunately the employers don’t cooperate. It used to be different.

The outgoing employer president accuses you of dogmatic concrete mentality. What does the conflict between the trade unions and the employers’ association mean for the social partnership?

It’s not like this. It was the employers’ federation that met in Parliament (BVG reform, editor’s note) did not stick to the negotiated compromise. It is really very important for the social partnership that we stand by the joint negotiation result.

What is really very important is that you stand by the outcome of the negotiations. This is central to the social partnership.

I hope that the new Employers’ President will take this seriously. You know, I defend the interests of workers in Switzerland, that’s my role. I was a member of the government, I know what negotiating means. When negotiating, you have to be able to trust that the other side will keep their word.

There are more and more employees in Switzerland and yet fewer and fewer members, doesn’t that hurt you?

Of course that’s not good. However, new figures show that things are looking up again. Nevertheless, our influence has not necessarily decreased. Half of the employees in Switzerland benefit from our negotiations, especially when it comes to collective labor agreements. That’s a lot more than was the case 20 years ago.

We are still one of the largest grassroots organizations in Switzerland.

We are also experiencing increasing support from the population for our initiatives when it comes to collecting signatures. We are still one of the largest grassroots organizations in Switzerland. Incidentally, they also see a decline in membership in the parties or in the religions. But it is clear that we need more trade unionists.

