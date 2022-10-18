Listen to the audio version of the article

Software designers and testers. And then assembly technicians, project managers, mechanical engineers. Even a social media content creator.

The announcement that appears in plain sight on the Spea website, “100 recruitments”, is not a joke at all and is in fact even underestimated, looking individually at the many open positions. “Only a first phase – explains the founder Luciano Bonaria – because in reality, in the short term, we will have to foresee many others”.

A necessary choice, that of the Piedmontese group, among the world leaders in electronic test machines (absolute number one in electronic controls, smartphones), struggling with explosive growth that in a couple of years leads to almost doubling of revenues: from 120 million in 2020, in any case close to the historical record, to 200 and over estimated for the end of the year. Sales made largely abroad (exports are worth 90% of revenues) thanks to orders placed by the global giants of electronics, telecommunications or automotive, the last frontier towards which Spea has pushed to expand its business .

First looking at the growing digitalization of cars, then at the side effects of the new engines. «The battery test is a crucial operation – explains Bonaria – and we decided to expand our range of products right here. And in fact, the last major order from hundreds of machines came from this sector ». Which, together with numerous others, pushes revenues, which reached a new record of 154 million last year, with 2022 estimates at 200 and more, the starting point for double-digit growth expected also next year.

