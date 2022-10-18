Investigations into the death of Lola Daviet, the twelve-year-old suffocated and then slaughtered last Fridaywhose body was found in a plastic container under the house where he lived with his family a Bois-Colombes, near Paris. The investigation opened by the Paris Public Prosecutor’s Office for the murder of the little girl assumes the crimes of murder, rape, acts of torture and concealment of a corpse. The main suspect is currently the Algerian Dahbia, 24, a homeless man with a psychiatric background.

Meanwhile, while in France a debate has ignited fueled by far-right parties that speak of “francocide” – as Eric Zemmour also expressed himself on Twitter – and have called a demonstration for the victims of immigration, Emmanuel Macron received the parents of the twelve year old at the Elysée, expressing their utmost solidarity and support. The Minister of the Interior was also present at the meeting, Gerald Darmanin.

Paris, the investigation into Lola Daviet leads to a group of marginalized in the suburb of Bois Colombes by our correspondent Anais Ginori

October 17, 2022



The investigations

Hosted for a few days by her sister who lived in the victim’s building, Dahbia told investigators that she had confused Lola with her mother against whom she wanted to take revenge because the woman – who takes care of the building’s concierge together with her husband – had refused to give her a “badge” to enter. The track is being studied by the investigators, but nothing at the moment allows to confirm it.

The woman added that she lured Lola to her sister, gave her a shower and then sexually abused her. The little girl had been gagged and an autopsy revealed that she died of asphyxiation and that only after her death were she subjected to further blows. Dahbia would then put Lola in a crate, later going out onto the street. A friend would have gone to pick her up with the car to take her to her house in the suburb from which she returned shortly after to return to her sister. Before going up to her, however, he left the container with Lola’s body in the courtyard of the palace. Shortly after, a homeless man found her and called the police.