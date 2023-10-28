Resolution 10 of 10/10/2023 – Adoption of Regulation ”Procedures for processing requests for assignments and replacements of teaching and non-teaching staff of San Marino schools and of the CFP-UPAL unit as well as of Educators (EDUCAT) and Technical Employees (ADETE) at the Nursery Unit” – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs

Resolution detail:





attachments: (1)

Share this: Facebook

X

