News Udinese | Ag. Samardzic: “Juve? The only problem is the ranking.”

The agent of the Serbian talent, Davide Torchia, spoke of the Old Lady’s interest in his client

Juventus’ interest in Lazar Samardzic has rekindled significantly in recent days. The Old Lady would like to give the Serbian talent to Allegri as early as January, to shore up a midfield left with a short blanket after the Pogba and Fagioli cases. The Serbian midfielder is the right player to aim for the Scudetto. However, the Friulian club, for its part, is not experiencing a lucky period and would not at all want to deprive itself of its star player halfway through the season.

The agent’s words

—

Davide Torchia, the player’s agent, also spoke on the issue and said to TuttoMercatoWeb: “The only hitch in this situation is the ranking. If Udinese had 5-6 points more everyone would be calmer Also because I don’t think the new manager would be happy to deprive himself of Samardzic now. He could ask to keep him until June, also because he won’t be sold for double that in January.”

October 28, 2023 (modified October 28, 2023 | 11:54)

