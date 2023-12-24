Home » Resolution 23 of 12/14/2023 – Authorization for the creation of the Centralized Pre-Admission service – Institute for Social Security
Business

Resolution 23 of 12/14/2023 – Authorization for the creation of the Centralized Pre-Admission service – Institute for Social Security

by admin

REPUBLIC OF SAN MARINO

Resolution detail:

Resolution no. 23 of 12/14/2023 – Authorization for the creation of the Centralized Pre-Hospitalization service – Institute for Social Security


© Copyright 2023 Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs, Public Function, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Councils of Castello Parva Domus – Piazza della Libertà 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39

See also  Hong Kong stocks fluctuated in early trading, Hang Seng Technology fell nearly 2%, returned to Hong Kong, Chinese concept stocks rose, mainland property stocks fell, Agile fell more than 19%

You may also like

What the EU Parliament has in store for...

Troubleshooting Error: The Request Could Not Be Satisfied

Wang Hao from CCID Research Institute: Promoting industrial...

Nuclear power: The USA wants to build a...

China’s New Restrictions on Online Gaming Send Technology...

Trade, Houthi attacks off the coast of India,...

Beijing Stock Exchange’s new regulations encourage listed companies...

“Dry Christmas” – No alcohol at Christmas: Companies...

The Future of Heavy Industry: SafeAI Debuts 24-Hour...

Mali-Mauritania: AfDb funds to connect 100,000 families to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy