Brad Pitt turned 60 years old!

Brad Pitt, winner of the Oscar for his role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (2020) and the title “Sexiest Man Alive” awarded by People magazine in 1995 and 2000, turned 60 on Monday.

William Bradley Pitt was born on December 18, 1963 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. He is the eldest of three children of Bill Pitt, the owner of a transport company, and Jane Pitt, a school counselor.

Brad Pitt wanted to work in the advertising field, studying journalism at the University of Missouri, writes www.biography.com. During college, Brad dropped out and moved to Los Angeles where he enrolled in an acting course, secured an agent and a job in the film industry.

Here are some lesser-known things about the American superstar who turned 60 today.

The two movies he cried at

“How to Train Your Dragon” and “Life as a House” are the films that moved Brad Pitt. He told W that he got sick during a trip to Cabo and cried while watching Kevin Kline’s “Life as a House”: I don’t know if I’d react the same way, but in the 27th an hour of pure suffering, this movie crushed me”

Brad Pitt Volunteered to Destroy His Teeth Before Filming ‘Fight Club’

The American actor played Tyler Durden in the 1999 film. “Brad is willing to go all out for a character,” his rep Cindy Guagenti told Entertainment Weekly in 1998. “Most people hate going to the dentist.” After finishing the movie, he went back to the dentist to fix his chipped teeth.

He prefers to be behind the camera

“I’d rather be behind the camera than in front of it,” Pitt told director Guy Ritchie during a 2012 interview with Interview. Pitt also has his own production company, Plan B Entertainment (which was founded in November 2001 with Jennifer Aniston). The firm produced several of the actor’s films, including “The Departed,” “Moneyball,” “World War Z” and “12 Years a Slave.”

Why do they always eat in movies?

Pitt has stated that he often eats on set because he likes to stay busy. “I like to be busy, I’m a taster by nature,” he said during a 2019 interview with JOE. Regarding “Ocean’s” feature films, Pitt explained that eating makes sense for his character, Rusty Ryan. “He was always on the run, always on the move, I thought he would never be able to sit down and have a proper meal. So he always had to eat something on the run.”

He has a pilot’s license

He has a pilot’s license and admitted that his ex-wife Angelina Jolie “is to blame”. “She got me into it. He’s definitely got more experience,” he told Rolling Stone magazine in 2008. “Yeah, he’s super cool.”

Strippers changed his life

Brad confessed that “strippers changed his life” and helped pave the way for his acting career. Before he became famous in Hollywood, he had a few odd jobs. He spent hours dressed in a chicken suit for the fast food chain El Pollo Loco, but he also drove for strippers.

“My job was to drive them to bachelor parties and stuff,” he admitted during an interview with Newsweek. “It wasn’t a healthy atmosphere…Actually, the novelty wore off very quickly and everything became very, very depressing.” Pitt went on to say that one of the girls was taking an acting class taught by Roy London, and he decided to see what he could learn if he went there. “It was a really big moment for me in terms of direction in the film world,” he added.

Favorite movie he starred in is also his weakest

“I can think of a lot, but my favorite movie is actually the one that did the worst at the box office of all the ones I acted in: ‘The Assassination of Jesse James,'” he told GQ in May 2017. which Pitt starred in and produced was released in 2007 and grossed $4 million at the box office.

List of favorite movies

“Saturday Night Fever” is one of his favorite movies. “I loved it as a kid,” he told NPR of the 1977 production starring John Travolta. “I couldn’t believe that people were talking like that. It was a whole new culture that I didn’t understand. I snuck into it. It was an R-rated movie. So it holds a special place.” Other favorites of his: “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Dr. Strangelove”.

