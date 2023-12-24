Home » paint – Sintlac Enamel
Health

paint – Sintlac Enamel

by admin

Product: paint

Brand: Sintlac Enamel

Risk: chemical

Type: Consumer alarm

Country of origin: Italy

Notification date: 12/15/2023

Documentation

photo 1

15/12/2023 –
JPG

(84.0 Kb)

photo 2

15/12/2023 –
JPG

(130.2 Kb)

photo 3

15/12/2023 –
JPG

(85.1 Kb)

See also  Covid: Italian study, particulate air pollution does not increase transmission

You may also like

Light Christmas parties: what to eat to stay...

German Bundestag – Union wants to strengthen the...

Recognizing Left Side Abdominal Pain: Causes and When...

receiving stolen goods, forgery and fraud against the...

10 dal Valduce al Sant’Anna

Pandemic comparison shows the true extent of the...

The Impact of Push and Pull Factors on...

here’s who the winners are

The expiration of medical prescriptions for disabled people...

Losing weight, diet and health » Hopeful guiding...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy