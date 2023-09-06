Resolution 25 of 08/29/2023 – Continuation of PHASE 3 of the ”SAFE STREETS” Project – Design of the roundabout intersections in Acquaviva in Via Rivo Fontanelle, Via Nitella and Via Ugolino by Giovanni Damoli, Acquaviva; in Borgo Maggiore in Via del Bando and Via Decima Gualdaria; in Domagnano in Via XXV Marzo and Via Ornera, as well as the construction of new pedestrian roads in Via Napoleone Bonaparte and Via Cella Bella San Marino City