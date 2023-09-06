Live European Volleyball, Italy-Germany 1-1 (25-22, 23-25): follow the match LIVE

22:32

Italy-Germany 11-9

Germany further shortened the distance, thanks to a dunk by Karlitzek and the ace by Rohrs.

22:30

Italy-Germany 10-5

Karlitzek’s batting error. Italy remains at plus five.

22:28

Italy-Germany 7-3

First a point from Karlitzek who pretends to crush you with his right foot and closes with his left foot, then an ace from Krick. Germany tries to shorten the distance.

22:27

Italy-Germany 7-1

Winning dunk by Russo, for the 7-1 in favor of the Azzurri.

22:25

Italy-Germany 5-1

Michieletto’s joke and Russo’s block. Italy is growing and gaining momentum 4.

22:24

Italy-Germany 4-1

Italy starts off on the right foot: Michieletto’s ace.

22:22

The third set begins

Let’s start with the third set. Italy and Germany are at 1-1.

22:16

Germany wins the second set 23-25

Germany wins the second set 23-25. First set lost by the Azzurri throughout the European Championship. The decisive point is Karlitzek’s.

22:15

Italy-Germany 22-24

Double set point for Germany.

22:14

Italy-Germany 21-23

Despite a great recovery by Giannelli, Germany manages to close the point of 21-23.

22:12

Italy-Germany 20-22

Reichert batting brings Germany back to the lead. Then a dunk mistake by the Azzurri for the plus 2 of the Germans.

22:11

Italy-Germany 20-19

Michieletto in serve, Lavia in crushed: Azzurri ahead by one.

22:09

Italy-Germany 19-19

Great dunk by Daniele Lavia: Italy draws.

22:08

Italy-Germany 17-19

Great point for Germany, at the end of the most beautiful exchange of the match. Karltzek crushes the plus point 2.

22:07

Italy-Germany 17-18

Germany moves forward by one point.

22:05

Italy-Germany 16-16

The good momentum of the Azzurri continues, who equalize thanks to a smash from Michieletto.

22:03

Italy-Germany: 14-16

Russo’s winning wall: Italy returns to minus two.

22:02

Italy-Germany 12-16

Lavia’s serve error. Germany still plus 4.

21:59

Italy-Germany 9-13

Italy in difficulty to answer. Germany tries to stretch and goes up 4.

21:57

Italy-Germany 9-11

The Azzurri recover a point, thanks to a serve by Michieletto, which led to a difficult German reply and a dunk by Russo.

21:55

Italy-Germany 6-9

Rohrs crushed, who overcomes the blue double wall. Germany which maintains a three-point lead.

21:52

Italy-Germany 4-7

Michieletto’s dunk mistake, who gets blocked by Karlitzek. Italy minus three.

21:50

Italy-Germany 3-3

Alessandro Michieletto crushes the point of 3-3 for the blues. Great balance in the second set.

21:48

The second set begins

We start again with the second set. Azzurri lead 1-0.

21:44

Italy-Germany 25-22

The Azzurri take home the first set with a score of 25-22.

Italy-Germany 24-21

Three set points for Italy.

21:42

Italy-Germany 22-21

Balanced match, the first set remains in the balance.

21:38

Italy-Germany 20-18

Double blue advantage. Partial of 7-3 for Italy.

21:35

Italy-Germany 18-17

Blue wall winning with Galassi: Italy is back on track.

21:32

Italy-Germany 16-16

A draw for the Azzurri, thanks to a winning dunk by Lavia.

21:32

Italy-Germany 13-15

Michieletto’s mistake in serving: Germany plus 2.

21:30

Italy-Germany 12-13

Italy makes up for it thanks to a 3-0 run.

21:27

Italy-Germany 9-13

Grassi’s serve error, then a German block. Azzurri minus four.

21:25

Italy-Germany 7-10

Karlitzek’s ace. Germany plus 3.

21:23

Germany break: 8-6

Germany leads 8-6, after a 6-1 run. Decisive Rohrs in serve.

21:19

Italy-Germany 5-2

Good start for the Azzurri, who take the lead 4-2 in the first set. Michieletto protagonist.

21:17

Italy-Germany, let’s go

The challenge begins: Germany at your service.

21:15

Great enthusiasm at Pala Rossini

Stars cheering for the Italian national team. The match against Germany is about to begin.

21:09

Teams in the field: the national anthems are playing

The two teams take the field. It’s time for the national anthems.

20:45

Italy-Germany: where to see it on TV and in streaming

It will be possible to follow the challenge Italy-Germanyvalid for the last day of the Group A of the European Championships men’s volleyball, in live tv and streaming. That’s how… (ALL DETAILS)

PalaRossini, Ancona

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

