Live European Volleyball, Italy-Germany 1-1 (25-22, 23-25): follow the match LIVE

22:32
Italy-Germany 11-9
Germany further shortened the distance, thanks to a dunk by Karlitzek and the ace by Rohrs.
22:30
Italy-Germany 10-5
Karlitzek’s batting error. Italy remains at plus five.
22:28
Italy-Germany 7-3
First a point from Karlitzek who pretends to crush you with his right foot and closes with his left foot, then an ace from Krick. Germany tries to shorten the distance.
22:27
Italy-Germany 7-1
Winning dunk by Russo, for the 7-1 in favor of the Azzurri.
22:25
Italy-Germany 5-1
Michieletto’s joke and Russo’s block. Italy is growing and gaining momentum 4.
22:24
Italy-Germany 4-1
Italy starts off on the right foot: Michieletto’s ace.
22:22
The third set begins
Let’s start with the third set. Italy and Germany are at 1-1.
22:16
Germany wins the second set 23-25
Germany wins the second set 23-25. First set lost by the Azzurri throughout the European Championship. The decisive point is Karlitzek’s.
22:15
Italy-Germany 22-24
Double set point for Germany.
22:14
Italy-Germany 21-23
Despite a great recovery by Giannelli, Germany manages to close the point of 21-23.
22:12
Italy-Germany 20-22
Reichert batting brings Germany back to the lead. Then a dunk mistake by the Azzurri for the plus 2 of the Germans.
22:11
Italy-Germany 20-19
Michieletto in serve, Lavia in crushed: Azzurri ahead by one.
22:09
Italy-Germany 19-19
Great dunk by Daniele Lavia: Italy draws.
22:08
Italy-Germany 17-19
Great point for Germany, at the end of the most beautiful exchange of the match. Karltzek crushes the plus point 2.
22:07
Italy-Germany 17-18
Germany moves forward by one point.
22:05
Italy-Germany 16-16
The good momentum of the Azzurri continues, who equalize thanks to a smash from Michieletto.
22:03
Italy-Germany: 14-16
Russo’s winning wall: Italy returns to minus two.
22:02
Italy-Germany 12-16
Lavia’s serve error. Germany still plus 4.
21:59
Italy-Germany 9-13
Italy in difficulty to answer. Germany tries to stretch and goes up 4.
21:57
Italy-Germany 9-11
The Azzurri recover a point, thanks to a serve by Michieletto, which led to a difficult German reply and a dunk by Russo.
21:55
Italy-Germany 6-9
Rohrs crushed, who overcomes the blue double wall. Germany which maintains a three-point lead.
21:52
Italy-Germany 4-7
Michieletto’s dunk mistake, who gets blocked by Karlitzek. Italy minus three.
21:50
Italy-Germany 3-3
Alessandro Michieletto crushes the point of 3-3 for the blues. Great balance in the second set.
21:48
The second set begins
We start again with the second set. Azzurri lead 1-0.
21:44
Italy-Germany 25-22
The Azzurri take home the first set with a score of 25-22.
Italy-Germany 24-21
Three set points for Italy.
21:42
Italy-Germany 22-21
Balanced match, the first set remains in the balance.
21:38
Italy-Germany 20-18
Double blue advantage. Partial of 7-3 for Italy.
21:35
Italy-Germany 18-17
Blue wall winning with Galassi: Italy is back on track.
21:32
Italy-Germany 16-16
A draw for the Azzurri, thanks to a winning dunk by Lavia.
21:32
Italy-Germany 13-15
Michieletto’s mistake in serving: Germany plus 2.
21:30
Italy-Germany 12-13
Italy makes up for it thanks to a 3-0 run.
21:27
Italy-Germany 9-13
Grassi’s serve error, then a German block. Azzurri minus four.
21:25
Italy-Germany 7-10
Karlitzek’s ace. Germany plus 3.
21:23
Germany break: 8-6
Germany leads 8-6, after a 6-1 run. Decisive Rohrs in serve.
21:19
Italy-Germany 5-2
Good start for the Azzurri, who take the lead 4-2 in the first set. Michieletto protagonist.
21:17
Italy-Germany, let’s go
The challenge begins: Germany at your service.
21:15
Great enthusiasm at Pala Rossini
Stars cheering for the Italian national team. The match against Germany is about to begin.
21:09
Teams in the field: the national anthems are playing
The two teams take the field. It’s time for the national anthems.
20:45
Italy-Germany: where to see it on TV and in streaming
PalaRossini, Ancona