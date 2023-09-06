Home » Live European Volleyball, Italy-Germany 1-1 (25-22, 23-25): follow the match LIVE
World

Live European Volleyball, Italy-Germany 1-1 (25-22, 23-25): follow the match LIVE

by admin
Live European Volleyball, Italy-Germany 1-1 (25-22, 23-25): follow the match LIVE

22:32

Italy-Germany 11-9

Germany further shortened the distance, thanks to a dunk by Karlitzek and the ace by Rohrs.

22:30

Italy-Germany 10-5

Karlitzek’s batting error. Italy remains at plus five.

22:28

Italy-Germany 7-3

First a point from Karlitzek who pretends to crush you with his right foot and closes with his left foot, then an ace from Krick. Germany tries to shorten the distance.

22:27

Italy-Germany 7-1

Winning dunk by Russo, for the 7-1 in favor of the Azzurri.

22:25

Italy-Germany 5-1

Michieletto’s joke and Russo’s block. Italy is growing and gaining momentum 4.

22:24

Italy-Germany 4-1

Italy starts off on the right foot: Michieletto’s ace.

22:22

The third set begins

Let’s start with the third set. Italy and Germany are at 1-1.

22:16

Germany wins the second set 23-25

Germany wins the second set 23-25. First set lost by the Azzurri throughout the European Championship. The decisive point is Karlitzek’s.

22:15

Italy-Germany 22-24

Double set point for Germany.

22:14

Italy-Germany 21-23

Despite a great recovery by Giannelli, Germany manages to close the point of 21-23.

22:12

Italy-Germany 20-22

Reichert batting brings Germany back to the lead. Then a dunk mistake by the Azzurri for the plus 2 of the Germans.

22:11

Italy-Germany 20-19

Michieletto in serve, Lavia in crushed: Azzurri ahead by one.

22:09

Italy-Germany 19-19

Great dunk by Daniele Lavia: Italy draws.

22:08

Italy-Germany 17-19

Great point for Germany, at the end of the most beautiful exchange of the match. Karltzek crushes the plus point 2.

22:07

Italy-Germany 17-18

Germany moves forward by one point.

See also  New massacre in California, 7 dead after a shooting in San Francisco: a 67-year-old arrested

22:05

Italy-Germany 16-16

The good momentum of the Azzurri continues, who equalize thanks to a smash from Michieletto.

22:03

Italy-Germany: 14-16

Russo’s winning wall: Italy returns to minus two.

22:02

Italy-Germany 12-16

Lavia’s serve error. Germany still plus 4.

21:59

Italy-Germany 9-13

Italy in difficulty to answer. Germany tries to stretch and goes up 4.

21:57

Italy-Germany 9-11

The Azzurri recover a point, thanks to a serve by Michieletto, which led to a difficult German reply and a dunk by Russo.

21:55

Italy-Germany 6-9

Rohrs crushed, who overcomes the blue double wall. Germany which maintains a three-point lead.

21:52

Italy-Germany 4-7

Michieletto’s dunk mistake, who gets blocked by Karlitzek. Italy minus three.

21:50

Italy-Germany 3-3

Alessandro Michieletto crushes the point of 3-3 for the blues. Great balance in the second set.

21:48

The second set begins

We start again with the second set. Azzurri lead 1-0.

21:44

Italy-Germany 25-22

The Azzurri take home the first set with a score of 25-22.

Italy-Germany 24-21

Three set points for Italy.

21:42

Italy-Germany 22-21

Balanced match, the first set remains in the balance.

21:38

Italy-Germany 20-18

Double blue advantage. Partial of 7-3 for Italy.

21:35

Italy-Germany 18-17

Blue wall winning with Galassi: Italy is back on track.

21:32

Italy-Germany 16-16

A draw for the Azzurri, thanks to a winning dunk by Lavia.

21:32

Italy-Germany 13-15

Michieletto’s mistake in serving: Germany plus 2.

21:30

Italy-Germany 12-13

Italy makes up for it thanks to a 3-0 run.

21:27

Italy-Germany 9-13

Grassi’s serve error, then a German block. Azzurri minus four.

21:25

Italy-Germany 7-10

Karlitzek’s ace. Germany plus 3.

See also  Analysis of party media's approval of nucleic acid testing companies: The CCP may cast a scapegoat | CCP party media | Nuclear Huaxi | Nuclear Gene

21:23

Germany break: 8-6

Germany leads 8-6, after a 6-1 run. Decisive Rohrs in serve.

21:19

Italy-Germany 5-2

Good start for the Azzurri, who take the lead 4-2 in the first set. Michieletto protagonist.

21:17

Italy-Germany, let’s go

The challenge begins: Germany at your service.

21:15

Great enthusiasm at Pala Rossini

Stars cheering for the Italian national team. The match against Germany is about to begin.

21:09

Teams in the field: the national anthems are playing

The two teams take the field. It’s time for the national anthems.

20:45

Italy-Germany: where to see it on TV and in streaming

It will be possible to follow the challenge Italy-Germanyvalid for the last day of the Group A of the European Championships men’s volleyball, in live tv and streaming. That’s how… (ALL DETAILS)

PalaRossini, Ancona

You may also like

The Beginning of US Military Hegemony: A History...

The Raul Gardini of Rai1 – working world

Tragic Accidents Claim Lives in Holguín: Well Fall...

streams to Discord and more options for VRR...

The Future of the G20 Summit: Relevance and...

Brazilian sparkling wine awarded in Argentina – MONDO...

Two Arrested for Causing Serious Damage to Great...

Alice Cooper, critic of his album Road (2023)

Udinese – Must bring the team to the...

Official Report: Recent Earthquakes in Mexico Today, September...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy