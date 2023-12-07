90
Resolution 32 of 07/11/2023 – Authorization to stipulate a loan agreement in favor of the company SGA ex BNS SpA concerning a portion of real estate for office use located in Serravalle Piazza Bertoldi n.8 (F.6, parcel n.40 sub.1) – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting decision of the supervisory body
See also The three major A-share stock indexes opened lower and the textile and apparel sector led the gains at the beginning of the session_China Securities Network