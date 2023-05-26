Business Resolution 33 of 05/22/2023 – Integration of previous resolution no. 15 of 8 May 2023 ”Joint table for the supervision and control of economic activities” by admin May 26, 2023 May 26, 2023 7 Resolution detail: Resolution no. 33 of 22/05/2023 – Integration of previous resolution no. 15 of 8 May 2023 ”Joint table for the supervision and control of economic activities” Copyright 2023Ministry of State for Internal Affairs, Public Administration, Institutional Affairs and Relations with the Giunta di Castello Parva Domus – Freedom Square 47890 – San Marino Tel 0549 882425 Fax 0549 885080 – from outside Italy +378 replace +39 Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also China's maneuvers in view of the elections in Taiwan 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post U.S. Q1 GDP Growth Revised to 1.3% from 1.1% – WSJ next post Udinese Market | Samardzic main objective of the ADL: the offer is ready You may also like Lease: “There is time until August 31 for... May 26, 2023 Federal government wants to increase funding for climate-friendly... May 26, 2023 U.S. Q1 GDP Growth Revised to 1.3% from... May 26, 2023 Netflix bans sharing option – so you can... May 26, 2023 Ita-Lufthansa, yellow on the signature. Slot tensions May 26, 2023 Takeda will invest 100 million euros in Linz... May 26, 2023 Angola: Business Forum in Rome, three new economic... May 26, 2023 Wu Xiaohui investigates the high-quality development work of... May 26, 2023 Götze on the startup package: Comprehensive improvements for... May 26, 2023 Meloni at the Trento Festival of Economics: follow... May 26, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.