Resolution 37 of 14/12/2023 – Authorization of expenditure for practical contributions approved by the Environmental and Agricultural Resources Commission in the session of 19 October 2023 updated to the date of 16 November 2023 and in the session of 4 December 2023 and integration of previous resolution no. 57 of 14 November 2023 ”Expenditure authorization for contributions to support the San Marino Cooperative sector recognized by the Environmental and Agricultural Resources Commission in the session of 19 October 2023” – Secretariat of State for Internal Affairs

Resolution detail:



Resolution awaiting decision of the supervisory body

Share this: Facebook

X

