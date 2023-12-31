Home » Protests against alleged electoral fraud continue in Serbia – Corriere TV
Thousands of people gathered on Saturday 30 December in Belgrade in what is the largest demonstration ever recorded in the country against alleged fraud in the parliamentary and local elections of last 17 December. The protest was organized by ProGlas, the Serbian movement in support of democracy which contests the results according to which the party of Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic claimed a landslide victory. “Thieves!” the screams that were heard during the demonstration.
The main opposition coalition “Serbia Against Violence” has denounced many irregularities, including that ethnic Serb voters from neighboring Bosnia were allowed to vote illegally in the capital. International observers also reported irregularities, while several Western countries expressed concern about the electoral process.

December 30, 2023 – Updated December 30, 2023, 7:26 pm

