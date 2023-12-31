Home » Carlo Ancelotti will not coach the Brazil national football team, but will remain at Real Madrid
Sports

Carlo Ancelotti will not coach the Brazil national football team, but will remain at Real Madrid

by admin
Carlo Ancelotti will not coach the Brazil national football team, but will remain at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti will continue to coach the Real Madrid football team for the next two seasons. The Spanish club announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement with the Italian coach to renew the contract expiring in June 2024 until June 2026. In July the president of the Brazilian Football Federation Ednaldo Rodrigues announced that he had reached an agreement on parole (that is, without signing a contract) for Ancelotti to become the coach of the Brazilian national team. The coach had never confirmed the news of his next commitment as coach of Brazil and had always been rather evasive when faced with specific questions. On Friday he instead commented on the renewal on his social media: “Today is a happy day.”

Ancelotti is in his second experience as coach of Real Madrid, one of the most important and successful clubs in the world: the first lasted two seasons, from 2013 to 2015, the second began in 2021. Overall, he won 10 titles at the helm of the Spanish team : 2 Champions League, 2 Club World Cup, 2 European Super Cups, 1 championship, 2 Copa del Rey (corresponding to our Italian Cup) and 1 Spanish Super Cup. He was a coach for 260 matches (188 wins, 41 draws and 31 defeats): he is three away from joining Zinedine Zidane as the second coach in the history of the club with the most matches (the first is Miguel Muñoz, 605 matches between 1959 and 1974 ). The Brazilian Football Federation did not comment on the news.

See also  Euro 2032, Italy is a candidate with Turkey. The FIGC organizes the event together with Erdogan to avoid defeat and redo some stadiums

You may also like

Unexpectedly. Stormtrooper Pedersen kicked himself out of the...

Rayados: Annoying? ‘Tano’ Ortiz expresses himself about the...

Pistoia-Virtus Bologna: the rivalry runs along the Apennines

Rossi Club Minnesota’s winning streak broken

Kane, Mbappé, Haaland: who was the top scorer...

Not at the World Cup, but unintentionally in...

“In 2023 there will be 7% more tourists...

The 2023 National Sports Outstanding Contribution Award was...

“My father spent all the family money”

Juventus-Roma (1-0) – Scattered Considerations

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy