Carlo Ancelotti will not coach the Brazil national football team, but will remain at Real Madrid

Carlo Ancelotti will continue to coach the Real Madrid football team for the next two seasons. The Spanish club announced on Friday that it had reached an agreement with the Italian coach to renew the contract expiring in June 2024 until June 2026. In July the president of the Brazilian Football Federation Ednaldo Rodrigues announced that he had reached an agreement on parole (that is, without signing a contract) for Ancelotti to become the coach of the Brazilian national team. The coach had never confirmed the news of his next commitment as coach of Brazil and had always been rather evasive when faced with specific questions. On Friday he instead commented on the renewal on his social media: “Today is a happy day.”

Today is a happy day. Real Madrid and I continue our path together in search of new and greater successes. Thank you all and Hala Madrid!! pic.twitter.com/Jtq3lP6ons — Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) December 29, 2023

Ancelotti is in his second experience as coach of Real Madrid, one of the most important and successful clubs in the world: the first lasted two seasons, from 2013 to 2015, the second began in 2021. Overall, he won 10 titles at the helm of the Spanish team : 2 Champions League, 2 Club World Cup, 2 European Super Cups, 1 championship, 2 Copa del Rey (corresponding to our Italian Cup) and 1 Spanish Super Cup. He was a coach for 260 matches (188 wins, 41 draws and 31 defeats): he is three away from joining Zinedine Zidane as the second coach in the history of the club with the most matches (the first is Miguel Muñoz, 605 matches between 1959 and 1974 ). The Brazilian Football Federation did not comment on the news.

