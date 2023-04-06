10
Resolution 4 of 04/03/2023 – Adoption of the final ranking of the public competition notice (n.11/2022/CP) for qualifications and exams for the definitive coverage of the role profile (PDR) of Technical Expert (ESPTEC) in the engineering field – construction, in the Extended Public Sector without specific identification of the assignment Unit/Organizational Articulation – Ministry of Internal Affairs
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body
See also From January to July, the analysis report on the comprehensive situation of our city's economic operation was released, and major projects were promoted in an orderly manner.