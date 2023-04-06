Home Business Resolution 4 of 04/03/2023 – Adoption of the final ranking of the public competition notice (n.11/2022/CP) for qualifications and exams for the definitive coverage of the role profile (PDR) of Technical Expert (ESPTEC) in the engineering field – construction, in the Extended Public Sector without specific identification of the Unit/Organizational division of assignment
Resolution 4 of 04/03/2023 – Adoption of the final ranking of the public competition notice (n.11/2022/CP) for qualifications and exams for the definitive coverage of the role profile (PDR) of Technical Expert (ESPTEC) in the engineering field – construction, in the Extended Public Sector without specific identification of the Unit/Organizational division of assignment

Resolution 4 of 04/03/2023 – Adoption of the final ranking of the public competition notice (n.11/2022/CP) for qualifications and exams for the definitive coverage of the role profile (PDR) of Technical Expert (ESPTEC) in the engineering field – construction, in the Extended Public Sector without specific identification of the assignment Unit/Organizational Articulation – Ministry of Internal Affairs

Resolution detail:


Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body

