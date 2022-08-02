Listen to the audio version of the article

Crossover and electric. It is a mix between the three-door Mini Cooper and the Countryman suv. The Mini Aceman concept shows a new stylistic language and a technological update bringing with it an (almost) baroque and repetitive presence of the Union Jack flag, the English flag that wants to remember the roots of a brand for years in the hands of the Germans of BMW .

Aceman is currently a concept, but it is close to series production: it is intended to support the Cooper SE and is an anticipation of the upcoming models in terms of design, traction (fully electric) and on-board experience with sustainable materials. But without forgetting the brand’s DNA, famous and renowned for its go-kart driving feeling.

The crossover concept has compact dimensions: 4.05 m long, 1.99 m wide and 1.59 m high with a rather large boot capacity for a car of this segment. And, the electric base is a fundamental starting point for the designers of the brand that allows a more creative use of space and the style of interiors and exteriors. And the result is a show car with a strong personality and a wide use of the Mini stylistic dictates, such as the extensive use of the English flag that becomes almost redundant (but there will be other preparations). The car has five doors and is able to accommodate up to five passengers on board.

Aesthetically, it is recognizable as 100% electric not only from the charging flap but also from the closed front grille (once again with the English flag), a typical feature of the plug models, including the sister Mini Cooper SE. The headlights cover the typical roundness adding a few edges. At the rear, the headlights with the Union Jack are retained and become even more rounded.

Looking at the car from all four sides, especially from the rear, you notice that the bodywork is as if it were divided into two levels: the very bright upper one composed of glass and roof and the lower one with the body part that widens compared to the upper one, giving an effect of imposing and sporty presence. This is also emphasized by the 20-inch alloy wheels with “normal” design and not super aerodynamic like many other models on the market. On the side you can see the handles flush with the bodywork and, as per the Mini tradition, the English flag is shown on the roof.