9
Resolution 48 of 02/01/2023 – Authorization to stipulate a contract with Fiera di Milano SpA for the participation of the Republic of San Marino in the BIT tourism fair to be held in Milan from 12 to 14 February 2023 – Ministry of State for Affairs Interior
Resolution detail:
Resolution awaiting the decision of the supervisory body
See also Announcement on the suspension of large-amount subscription, conversion and transfer, and regular fixed-amount investment business for ABC-Agricultural Jade Bond Securities Investment Fund