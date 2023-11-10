Review: ZX Auto Terralord, the Chinese pick-up truck that competes with Japanese and American rivals in Peru

ZX Auto Terralord: Our Impressions after Testing the New Pick-Up

ZX Auto entered the Peruvian market in 2022 with the support of Ramón Ferreyros and has since been offering the Terralord, a pick-up that boasts a wide range of engines and equipment. We had the opportunity to test the 2.5 MT 4×4 Heavy Duty Diesel version, also known as the entry-level model with a starting price of US$21,990. Here are our detailed impressions after putting it through its paces in both city and on-road conditions.

The Terralord is available in four versions, all of which are equipped with a 2.5-liter Isuzu turbo diesel engine, with an additional version utilizing a 2.4-liter Mitsubishi turbo gasoline engine.

Competing directly with well-established models such as the Toyota Hilux, Nissan Frontier, Mitsubishi L200, and Ford Ranger, as well as Chinese rivals including the Changan F70, JAC T8, and Great Wall Poer, the Terralord measures 5,341 mm long, 1,885 mm wide, and 1,815 mm high. It has a wheelbase of 3,230 mm, a net weight of 2,060 kg, and a load capacity of 1,005 kg.

Despite being a Chinese pick-up, the Terralord does incorporate components from other manufacturers for its construction and operation. It uses the platform of a 2020 Ford Ranger and the turbo diesel engine of a 2020 Isuzu D-Max. However, it’s important to note that it’s not a vehicle that shares Isuzu technology but actually features an engine from the Japanese firm.

Performance and Driving Sensations

Equipped with a 2.5-liter turbo diesel Isuzu engine generating 134 hp at 3,400 rpm and 320 nm of torque at just 2,000 rpm, the Terralord boasts impressive power. The engine is matched with a six-speed manual transmission and 4×4 drive, offering reliability and agility in various driving conditions. The vehicle feels sturdy even at high altitudes, thanks to its robust performance.

Design, Technology, and Security

The exterior design of the Terralord exudes strength, featuring anti-roll bars, side steps, and All-Terrain (AT) tires. On the inside, it offers a range of essential features such as a 9″ MP5 screen with Bluetooth, reversing camera, steering wheel controls, cloth seats with manual adjustment, electric windows, and air conditioning. In terms of safety, it comes with two safety bags, speed sensors, child safety locks, an ISOFIX system, and three-point seat belts.

Conclusions

Overall, the ZX Auto Terralord Heavy Duty 4×4 at US$21,990 offers a robust appearance, reliable engine, and safe platform, making it a compelling choice in its price range. While it may have some room for improvement in terms of additional safety features, its suitability for hard work and various applications make it a strong contender in the pick-up market.

In conclusion, with the Terralord, ZX Auto presents a viable option for those looking for a reliable, robust, and powerful pick-up that is capable of handling tough tasks while offering good value for money.

