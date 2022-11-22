REVO Insurance, born from the merger by incorporation of REVO into Elba Assicurazioni, makes its debut today in Piazza Affari. As of today, trading of the Company’s ordinary shares and assignment rights on the Euronext STAR Milan market has begun. The shares and rights were simultaneously excluded from trading on Euronext Growth Milan.

To date, the share capital of REVO Insurance amounts to 6,680,000 euros, divided into 22,300,000 ordinary shares and 710,000 special shares (unlisted). The outstanding assignment rights are equal to 11,599,989.

“The completion of the project and the listing, together with the continued support of our shareholders, give us further enthusiasm and new energy to further accelerate the execution of our Strategic Plan”, said Alberto Minali, Chief Executive Officer of REVO Insurance, during the listing ceremony.

“Despite the complex context in which we find ourselves operating, our growth trajectory continues without slowdowns and the strategic positioning of our company is being achieved according to the guidelines of the Plan”.

At the moment the stock trades in the 9.01 euro area, with an increase of 1.46% compared to the placement price.