In the future, Rheinmetall will be responsible for the construction of central parts of the F-35 stealth bomber. The fighter jet can be used to transport nuclear bombs. A 200 million euro factory is being built in Weeze, North Rhine-Westphalia, for production.

Boeselager, Felicitas | Aug 01, 2023 5:13 p.m

