Even a little alcohol increases blood pressure

Even the notorious “one eighth a day” – if it exists – already increases blood pressure. An Italian study just published in the USA refutes the supposedly “relaxing” effect of alcohol on the blood vessels. Even small amounts consumed can promote hypertension.

According to the scientists, there is de facto no “healthy” alcohol consumption as far as blood pressure is concerned: The following facts are the result of a synopsis of seven studies from the USA, Korea and Japan.

With a daily consumption of twelve grams of alcohol (a small beer, a pint of wine), the systolic blood pressure value was 1.25 mmHg higher.

With 48 grams of alcohol (four so-called standard drinks) per day, it was 4.9 mmHg more. The diastolic value increased by 1.14 mmHg with 12 grams of alcohol per day and by 3.1 mmHg with 48 grams.

The optimal values

A blood pressure of less than 120 mmHg systolic (upper value/pumping phase of the heart) and less than 80 mmHg diastolic (lower value/resting phase of the heart) would be ideal. 120 to 129 mmHg and 80 to 84 mmHg are considered normal.

